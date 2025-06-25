Xbox & Meta Get Immersive With Quest 3S Xbox Edition Mixed Reality Headset

The limited edition headset comes in a Carbon Black and Velocity Green colorway, and includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and more.

(Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition)

Meta and Xbox have joined forces to launch an all-new, limited-release Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset. The mixed reality gaming collaboration is being billed as the first-ever Quest that celebrates the growing synergy between Meta’s virtual worlds and Xbox’s expansive cloud gaming universe. For discerning gamers, the new drop is a mind-bending invitation to experience their favorite titles on a truly colossal virtual display, anytime, anywhere.

Crack open the box and you’ll find a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S, resplendent in Xbox Carbon Black with vibrant Velocity Green accents—a colorway that instantly resonates with the Xbox faithful. The bundle includes matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller (pre-paired for seamless plug-and-play), an Elite Strap for extended comfort, three months of Meta Horizon+, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

(Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition)

While any Xbox Wireless, Elite Wireless Series 2, or Adaptive Controller can pair with Quest via Bluetooth, the included limited-edition controller elevates the experience with its matching carbon black chassis and signature green highlights on the face buttons and analog sticks.

Beneath the fresh coat of paint, the core experience remains the same Quest platform. The Xbox app on Quest grants instant access to hundreds of titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Gamers can immerse themselves in South of Midnight, explore the world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, or embark on epic quests in Avowed – all on a massive virtual screen, streamed directly through a Game Pass Ultimate membership. Even cloud-playable games you already own, but aren’t part of Game Pass Ultimate, are at your fingertips.

(Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition)

And for those who appreciate true cross-platform liberation, the Game Pass Ultimate membership ensures your progress is never tethered to a single device. Start a game on your Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, pick up where you left off on your console, and continue your adventure on PC without losing a single achievement or saved data.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now at meta.com and Best Buy for $399. But consider this a fair warning: quantities are extremely limited, according to the brands. Once they’re gone, they’re truly gone. At least until they sell out and decide to make more, of course.