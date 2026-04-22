‘Metro 2039’: Watch The Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

The post-apocalyptic survival series is about to find its way out of the tunnels and into the spotlight.

(Deep Silver)

The new trailer for Metro 2039 wastes no time pulling players back into its bleak and beautiful vision of a post-apocalyptic Russia. Building on the legacy of the series that began with 2010’s Metro 2033, the trailer for the upcoming entry into the series is all atmosphere, with dim tunnels, flickering lights and a constant sense that something is lurking just out of sight. It feels less like a traditional shooter reveal and more like a mood piece, one that reminds you why the franchise has always stood apart from its peers.

What stands out most is the scale and ambition hinted at by 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver. The trailer teases larger environments beyond the claustrophobic subway systems, suggesting a world that is expanding without losing its signature tension.

(Deep Silver)

Snow swept ruins stretch into the distance while brief flashes of combat show off a more fluid and dynamic approach to encounters. There is a clear emphasis on survival, not just in the mechanics but in the tone, where every bullet and every breath seems to matter.

(Deep Silver)

There’s still so much to learn about Metro 2039 but this is a great start. Longtime fans will recognize the influence of Dmitry Glukhovsky, the mastermind behind the novel that inspired the series, and his trademark somber storytelling and moral weight.

(Deep Silver)

There are hints of new factions, uneasy alliances and the kind of difficult choices that have defined the series. If this first look is any indication, Metro 2039 is shaping up to deliver a more expansive yet still deeply personal journey through a world that refuses to let go of its darkness. Deep Silver has yet to put an official launch date on it but, considering the most recent entry in the series was seven years ago, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing Metro 2039 sooner than later.

Watch the official Metro 2039 gameplay teaser trailer below.