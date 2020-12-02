'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

Actor and singer Rotimi "is the doing for this generation what Jamie Foxx did for the last one."
Rotimi’s rise to fame has been both inspirational and aspirational. Perhaps you recognize him from the Starz drama PowerOr maybe you know him from his incredible music career, which has racked up hundreds of millions of Spotify streams.

The MICK Show is also available on Anchor and Apple.

Songs like “Love Riddim” and “In My Bed” quickly became anthems, and his amazing new song and video “Love Somebody” is out right now.

The actor and singer joins Mick for Episode 012 of The MICK Show to discuss his roots in New Jersey and Nigeria, his career duality, and his favorite rappers. His journey is inspiring, and his dedication to multiple careers is incredible.

“Rotimi is the doing for this generation what Jamie Foxx did for the last one," says Mick. “A true multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word." Follow @rotimi on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday! 

Follow @MICK on Instagram and let him know what topic you want him to cover next!

