'The Mick Show' Episode 4: Ros Gold-Onwude

The Emmy-winning broadcaster talks about the NBA bubble and what Steph Curry is really like.

Fueled by Culture

As the LeBron James-led Lakers edge closer to defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, Mick sits down with former Stanford basketball player turned Emmy-winning broadcaster, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude to learn more about her life on and off camera.

Ros shares valuable life lessons learned from her years of experience in the sports industry. She drops gems about being on the inside during the rise of the Golden State Warriors organization and how transparency and communication from the top down—including NBA star Steph Curry—really set the organization apart.

"Steph, the greatest point shooter of all time," she tells Mick, "is an even better person than he is a player." Ros also goes into detail about how Curry's leadership has contributed to the successful culture of the organization.

Mick and Ros dive into the importance of being your own brand, how her master's degree in sociology sets her apart as a sports journalist, and how the NBA bubble is a lesson for other sports and society in general. As Mick says about branding, "We are our own brands. It's our personal brand that got us in the room, and it’s our personal brand plus our talents and dedication keep us in the room."

Listen to Ros and Mick as they also discuss music, covering everything from Doris Day to Burna Boy to Drake.

Check out Ros Gold-Onwude on Instagram at @rosgo21 and follow along as she shares her journey.

