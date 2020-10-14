'The Mick Show' Episode 5: Axel Alonso

The former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief talks about his career and creative journey.

With so many self-isolating throughout 2020, imagination and entertainment have become more important than ever, so in this episode, Mick sits down with former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief—and current AWA Studios co-founder—Axel Alonso to learn more about Axel's work and his creative life.

Axel shares valuable life lessons with Mick from years of experience in the comic book industry. He discusses the importance of diversity in comics and why representation matters. Mick and Axel also explore the rise of characters, such as Miles (Spider-Man) Morales and the Black Panther.

He also tells Mick that hip hop has been "a transforming force" in his life and says it is "very important...that readers of all types can see their reflection in the characters.”

Axel touches on his relationship with hip-hop culture and how it has informed many of his creative decisions in the comic book industry: "As a kid, I learned about the world that was not outside of my window via two things: Hip-hop and comic books. They shaped me into the man that I am today."

