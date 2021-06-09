Mike Myers To Star As 7 Different Characters In New Netflix Series

Getty Images

Mike Myers is coming back. Not that he was gone, exactly, but the SNL alum and Wayne's World star has been pretty quiet for a while. That's about to change, as Netflix just announced that Myers will star in a new limited streaming series titled The Pentaverate — and he'll play seven different characters.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's pretty obviously a comedy given that's what Myers is known for, as is the rest of the cast, which includes Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Richard McCabe (Eye in the Sky), and Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous).

As Collider notes, this "seems like a comedy comeback for Myers, who hasn’t headlined a major live-action comedy project since 2008’s notorious bomb, The Love Guru."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Collider also quoted the official logline for the show, which is only slightly less vague than the Netflix tweet above announcing Myers's casting:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

As for details, there just aren't too many yet. Unless that is, you go back to Myers's bonkers 1993 film So I Married an Axe Murderer. Myers played multiple roles in that as well, including Stuart Mackenzie — a crusty, eccentric aging Scotsman based on the actor's own father.

Mackenzie rants about "The Pentaverate" in one scene — see above — as "a secret society of the five wealthiest people in the world [...] who run everything in the world, including the newspapers, and meet tri-annually at a secret country mansion in Colorado, known as The Meadows."

It's a full-bore conspiracy theory that sounded ridiculous nearly 30 years ago but today is likely to be taken a little too seriously by paranoid internet users. After all, read who Mackenzie says made up the Illuminati-like group when asked to elaborate on the theory:

The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, *and* Colonel Sanders before he went tits up. Oh, I hated the Colonel with is wee *beady* eyes, and that smug look on his face. "Oh, you're gonna buy my chicken! Ohhhhh!"

If Myers could follow up with a limited series about his issues with Col. Sanders, that'd be great.

There is no official release date yet for The Pentaverate. They need plenty of time to film the series just so Myers can change makeup and costumes for every other scene.