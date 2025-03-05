‘MobLand’ Trailer: Pierce Brosnan & Tom Hardy Star In Gritty Guy Ritchie Gangster Series

The British mobster saga premieres March 30 on Paramount+.

(Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza and Antonio González Guerrero as Kiko in Mobland, episode 2, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan is the gruff kingpin of a British crime family and Tom Hardy is his feared enforcer in Guy Ritchie’s gangster drama MobLand. Premiering on Paramount+ on March 30, MobLand also stars Helen Mirren as Brosnan’s wife. “My wife’s the brains behind the charm. She holds me together,” Brosnan says in a new trailer. “That makes her the most dangerous of all.”

The MobLand trailer is filled with Scorsese-style tough guy narration and gangster action while soundtracked to the ominous Rolling Stones classic, “Sympathy For The Devil.” Brosnan growls in a thick brogue, “We shake the right hands, we break the wrong ones,” adding: “Power is a hungry thing, and there’s always a rat bastard looking to take what’s mine.”

(Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan in Mobland, episode 4, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

MobLand costars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber. Variety reports that the series had initially been developed with the title The Donovans and was meant to be a British spinoff of the Showtime series Ray Donovan, in which Liev Schreiber played a fixer for Hollywood’s elite. However, the one-hour gangster drama has been reworked into a standalone series with no connections to the Showtime show. Watch the MobLand trailer below.