‘Murderbot’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard Is A Rogue Security Robot In New Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Comedy Series

“It’s rogue. It’s powerful. It would rather be watching TV.”

(Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ recently released the official trailer for Murderbot, a sci-fi comedy series starring Alexander Skarsgard as a self-hacking security robot with a serious case of social anxiety that’s based on Martha Wells’ acclaimedThe Murderbot Diaries books.

Skarsgard plays his metallic misanthrope for laughs in the big-budget Apple series, which premieres May 16 and is steered by Chris and Paul Weitz—the Oscar-nominated brothers behind films like About a Boy and Star Wars: Rogue One who are writing, producing and directing the series. Here’s Apple’s official plot synopsis:

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, Murderbot is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Skarsgard stars alongside Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski in the AI-gone-awry comedy. The dystopian series premieres with the first two episodes on May 16 followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11. Watch the trailer below.