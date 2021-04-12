'Mythic Quest' Season 2 Trailer Previews Return of Apple TV+ Video Game Workplace Comedy

Watch the return of the Apple Original comedy series from creators and former "Always Sunny" co-stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day.

Check out the first full-length trailer for Season 2 of Mythic Quest, Apple TV+’s gamer workplace comedy starring Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao that returns May 7.

Mythic Quest follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Season two finds everyone back in the office attempting to build upon the success of "Raven’s Banquet" by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney, who is also executive producer) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the popular video game’s direction. Apple TV+ has more plot details here:

Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.

The award-winning ensemble cast of “Mythic Quest” will be joined by new guest stars including multi-platinum artist Snoop Dogg, "Drunk History" creator, comedian, actor Derek Waters, and more.

Apple TV+ will premiere the second season of Mythic Quest on May 7. Check out the new trailer above.