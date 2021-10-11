‘Narcos:Mexico’: Watch Trailer For Final Season of Netflix’s Addictive Drug War Series

Chaos brings opportunity in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, premiering November 5th on Netflix.

Narcos Mexico. (L to R) Alberto Ammann as Pacho, José María Yazpik as Amado Carillo Fuentes in episode 304 of Narcos Mexico. Cr. Nicole Franco/Netflix © 2021

Nearly a month after dropping the Narcos: Mexico Season 3 teaser trailer, Netflix has shared the trailer for the third and final season of the addictive drug war series.

Set in the 1990s, the Season 3 trailer focuses on the war that breaks out after the arrest of drug lord Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and features plenty of gunfights and face-offs as Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” serves up an ominous aural backdrop.

Narcos Mexico. (L to R) Manuel Masalva as Ramon Arellano Felix, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio as Arturo “Kitty” Páez in episode 305 of Narcos Mexico. Cr. Juan Rosas/Netflix © 2021

Netflix drops a few hints at what’s to come in the clip’s official plot teaser:

As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

The final 10 episodes drop on Netflix on Friday, November 5. Get up to speed by watching the Season 3 trailer above.