‘Narcos:Mexico’: Watch Trailer For Final Season of Netflix’s Addictive Drug War Series
Chaos brings opportunity in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, premiering November 5th on Netflix.
Nearly a month after dropping the Narcos: Mexico Season 3 teaser trailer, Netflix has shared the trailer for the third and final season of the addictive drug war series.
Set in the 1990s, the Season 3 trailer focuses on the war that breaks out after the arrest of drug lord Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and features plenty of gunfights and face-offs as Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” serves up an ominous aural backdrop.
Netflix drops a few hints at what’s to come in the clip’s official plot teaser:
As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.
But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…
The final 10 episodes drop on Netflix on Friday, November 5. Get up to speed by watching the Season 3 trailer above.