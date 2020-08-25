‘Cobra Kai’: Netflix Reveals New Trailer and Release Date For 'Karate Kid' Spin-Off Series

If as a longtime fan of Karate Kid you were bummed when the followup series Cobra Kai was dropped from its original home on Youtube, good news: Seasons 1 and 2 are coming back. This time they'll be on Netflix. Better news? Season 3 is on the way as well.

Check out the trailer for the first couple of seasons above, featuring Ralph Macchio returning to his role as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as an older, perhaps more sympathetic Johnny Lawrence—Daniel's foe from the Cobra Kai dojo in the first movie, which was released in 1984.

Top: Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) suits up. Bottom: Lawrence (William Zabka) and LaRusso face off. Netflix/Sony Pictures Television

Also coming back: John Kreese, a.k.a. Johnny's sensei in the first movie. We see a glimpse of Kreese in the trailer, but don't blink or you'll miss him.

Netflix announced its acquisition of the Sony Pictures Television series in June 2020, which is when the streaming service also announced a third season was in the works.

Here's the series synopsis from Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai did remarkably well with critics—it has a solid 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer" and a 96% average audience score.

As to when Season 3 will premiere, that's up in the air right now. But Netflix begins streaming Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai on August 28th, so bookmark this link: netflix.com.