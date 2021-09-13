September 13, 2021

Netflix Drops 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Streaming Date & First Look Photos

"Narcos: Mexico" fans, rejoice.
Author:
Publish date:

Netflix has shared a new teaser trailer for Season 3 of the eminently bingeable Narcos: Mexico that's sure to fire up fans of the popular drug war drama series. 

Teased with the druggy double entendre of the "Final Blow", the brief teaser clip features glimpses of the returning cast, a flaming landscape, and guest-starring pop star Bad Bunny. 

narcos mexico season 3

Season 2 was set in the 1980s, so naturally, Season 3 takes place in the 1990s. Here's an official plot preview from Netflix: 

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest.

As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away… 

netflix narcos: mexico

The returning cast includes Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa, along with Bad Bunny.

The teaser also reveals that Narcos: Mexico Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix November 5. Check it out above. 

No image description

Megan Fox Naked Dress Promo
Entertainment

Megan Fox Reveals Inspiration For Viral 'Naked Dress' at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

narcos mexico season 3
Entertainment

Netflix Drops 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Streaming Date & First Look Photos

Ana De Armas No Time to Die Promo
Entertainment

Meet Super Spies Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch In New 'No Time to Die' Video Featurette

conor-mcgregor-vmas-GettyImages-1339973325 (1)
Entertainment

Conor McGregor Explains Machine Gun Kelly VMA Red Carpet Scuffle After Photo Snub

screengrab-marvel-youtube-hawkeye
Entertainment

Watch First Trailer For 'Hawkeye' Disney+ Series With Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld

Negroni Promo
Food & Drink

How The Negroni Became One of the World's Greatest Cocktails

Delta-8 THC Gummies
Food & Drink

The Best Delta-8 THC Gummies of 2021

iw389108-iw389107-mood (1)
Style

IWC Launches Pilot's Watches Inspired By U.S. Navy Squadrons

holyfield-belfort-GettyImages-1235199091
Sports

Vitor Belfort Calls Out Jake Paul For Multimillion-Dollar Fight After Knocking Out Evander Holyfield