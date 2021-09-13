Netflix Drops 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Teaser Trailer, Streaming Date & First Look Photos

Netflix has shared a new teaser trailer for Season 3 of the eminently bingeable Narcos: Mexico that's sure to fire up fans of the popular drug war drama series.

Teased with the druggy double entendre of the "Final Blow", the brief teaser clip features glimpses of the returning cast, a flaming landscape, and guest-starring pop star Bad Bunny.

Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Season 2 was set in the 1980s, so naturally, Season 3 takes place in the 1990s. Here's an official plot preview from Netflix:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Netflix

The returning cast includes Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa, along with Bad Bunny.

The teaser also reveals that Narcos: Mexico Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix November 5. Check it out above.