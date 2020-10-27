Netflix Drops Epic Trailer For George Clooney Sci-Fi Drama 'The Midnight Sky' - Maxim

Netflix Drops Epic Trailer For George Clooney Sci-Fi Drama 'The Midnight Sky'

"It started with a mistake."
The Midnight Sky, as far as one can tell from the trailer above, is about what happens after the world ends and it's just George Clooney and some kid in the arctic, warning spaceships away. 

In a time of global pandemic, post-apocalyptic movies might hit a tender spot, though this one was completed prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

George Clooney in "The Midnight Sky."

Here's a synopsis of the movie from Netflix:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

There are moments in the trailer that are reminiscent of another previous Clooney film about space disasters, Gravity, starring the actor and Sandra Bullock. Midnight Sky, however, is more apocalyptic (an apocalypse which Clooney's character says "started with a mistake"), and perhaps darker. 

The movie is based on the novel, Good Morning, Midnight and it seems clear that Clooney as an actor and director has an affinity for dreamy, weird science fiction. Just in this trailer alone, there are snatches of moments that also recall his Solaris, about a psychiatrist investigating otherworldly weirdness on a remote space station. 

The Midnight Sky premieres on Netflix in the U.S. on December 23, 2020.

