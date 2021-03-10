Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Lupin' Season 2

Netflix's French caper series Lupin has drawn plenty of James Bond comparisons, so why not get into it while we all await the endlessly-delayed No Time to Die? The cult action series debuts its second season this summer in the form of five all-new episodes starring Omar Sy as a 007-style thief.

Here's Netflix's to-the-point official description of Season 2:

Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Lupin Season 2 is slated to drop sometime in Summer 2021. Check out the teaser trailer above.