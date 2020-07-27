Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Prequel Series, 'Blood Origin'

"'Blood Origin' will tell the origin story of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Netflix is about to get a little bit witchier. The streaming giant announced Monday that it's making The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited series from The Witcher universe. Blood Origin will be a six part, live-action limited series, and a prequel to Netflix's hit series The Witcher. Here's the official synopsis:

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Declan de Barra, who will serve as the spin-off show's executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement: “As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

The prequel series will shoot in the UK, though cast and a specific date has not yet been revealed.