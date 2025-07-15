New Versions Of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’ Drop With Enhanced Graphics & Expanded Soundtracks

The classic skater games now feature better gameplay and expanded soundtracks with new songs from Turnstile, IDLES, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Denzel Curry.

(Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater/YouTube)

Good news for fans of classic skateboarding video games:Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, the much-anticipated remakes of the classic Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4 games of the early 2000s, have gotten an enhanced reboot.

(Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater/YouTube)

The skater-centric titles—called “one of the most anticipated games of 2025” by Game Informer—have been remastered with better graphics and gameplay and the high-energy soundtracks were expanded to include new songs from buzzy artists such as Turnstile, IDLES, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Denzel Curry, 100 gecs, and more. Jack Back is also back as Officer Dick, according to Consequence. Both collector’s and standard editions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 are now available for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X and One. Watch the official gameplay launch trailer below.