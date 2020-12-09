Watch Nicolas Cage Explain The Hilarious 'History of Swear Words'

Everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite curse words--courtesy of Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage hosts History of Swear Words, a pointedly profane new six-episode Netflix series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians, and entertainers. The cheeky limited series delves deep into the origins of such beloved curse words as “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (Ph.D., Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (Ph.D., Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (Ph.D., Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (Ph.D., Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

Watch a sneak peek in the new trailer above.