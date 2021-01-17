Watch: Nicolas Cage Takes On Evil Animatronic Characters In Bonkers Trailer For 'Willy's Wonderland'

In the trailer for Nicolas Cage's nutty upcoming horror flick Willy's Wonderland, he doesn't have a single line, even though a malevolent character early in the 2-minute spot says he "can't stand to hear a grown man scream," clearly meaning Cage's character, The Janitor.

Video Still

Most people would scream. Imagine being stuck in a huge Chuck E. Cheese-style playland full of creepy, big-eyed animatronic characters all night. That's just inherently bone-chilling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The creators of the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's knew that, obviously, and the game—it would be surprising if it didn't somehow inspire Willy's Wonderland—has been hugely popular.

What's the deal with Cage's quiet, grim protagonist in Willy's Wonderland? Here's the synopsis:

A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center.



But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

Cage, as "The Janitor," must face these bizarre creatures with whatever is on hand, including broken broomsticks.

Screen Media

It looks amazingly weird, kind of creepy, and very true to the Oscar-winner's extremely eclectic filmography.

Willy's Wonderland is available On Demand beginning February 12, 2021.