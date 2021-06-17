Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Out For Revenge in 'PIG' Trailer

Never steal a man's favorite hog.
Author:
Publish date:

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is one supremely weird dude, whether it's his predilection for collecting dinosaur skulls or his enjoyably over-the-top performances in scores of movies. 

Now, we finally get to watch the first trailer for the long-rumored indie movie PIG, in which Cage portrays a bearded, porcine-loving truffle hunter bent on finding his stolen hog. 

nicolas cage in PIG trailer

Here's the brief official plot synopsis from Neon films:

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Sounds like fun, right? Check out the trailer above for PIG, which oinks its way into theaters on July 16. 

No image description

Victoria's Secret Priyanka Chopra Megan Rapinoe Promo
News

Victoria's Secret Ditches Angels, Hires Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe as Spokeswomen

nicolas cage in PIG trailer
Entertainment

Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Out For Revenge in 'PIG' Trailer

Charles Barkley at the TNT NBA Awards
Sports

Charles Barkley Slams Cancel Culture at 'Inside the NBA' and Hints He May Retire

Madden NFL 22 Promo
Sports

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Share 'Madden NFL 22' Cover

Father's Day Tequila Promo_Skybox
Food & Drink

The Best Father's Day Tequilas For Any Budget

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Promo
Rides

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Is a Track Day Car in Stealth Mode

ronaldo-coca-cola
Food & Drink

Coca-Cola Drops $4 Billion in Market Value After Cristiano Ronaldo Urges People To Drink Water Instead

Heidi Klum Promo
Sports

Heidi Klum Roots For German Soccer Team In Tiny Crop Top

Joe Exotic marijuana promo
Entertainment

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Is Launching His Own Cannabis Line From Prison