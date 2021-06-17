Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Out For Revenge in 'PIG' Trailer

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is one supremely weird dude, whether it's his predilection for collecting dinosaur skulls or his enjoyably over-the-top performances in scores of movies.

Now, we finally get to watch the first trailer for the long-rumored indie movie PIG, in which Cage portrays a bearded, porcine-loving truffle hunter bent on finding his stolen hog.

NEON

Here's the brief official plot synopsis from Neon films:

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Sounds like fun, right? Check out the trailer above for PIG, which oinks its way into theaters on July 16.