'No Time to Die' Motorcycle Stunt Required 8,400 Gallons of Coca-Cola Poured on an Italian Street

MGM

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time To Die may be pushed back until April 2, 2021 (at least) but at least they didn't skimp on spending money for over-the-top stunts.

Longtime 007 stuntman Lee Morrison recently revealed that producers shelled out about $70,000 USD pouring 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola on a cobblestone street in Italy to make it less slippery for a motorcycle stunt.

According to Morrison, Craig himself devised the trick allowing his stunt double rider Paul Edwards to hit a 25-foot ramp at 60 mph, clear a wall and land on the cobblestone street.

“I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera,” Morrison told Total Film. “I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time.”

He added that the drink also “makes things look very clean after it washes off”.

Craig recently defended Warner Bros’ decision to postpone the film yet again because of the ongoing pandemic, saying: “This thing is just bigger than all of us. We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way.”

According to NME, Craig added: “Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed, April 2 [2021] is going to be our day.”

Fingers crossed that No Time to Die finally hits theaters on April 2, 2021.