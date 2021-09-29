September 29, 2021

'No Time to Die' First Reactions: Critics Love Bond 25

Find out why so many are calling Daniel Craig's final 007 performance a "must-see."
Author:
Publish date:
No Time to Die Daniel Craig

The critics have spoken: No Time to Die was worth the wait. After several delays spanning almost two years, the 25th James Bond movie—and last to feature Daniel Craig in the leading role—premiered in London. 

Craig and co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga as well as "No Time to Die" songstress Billie Eilish all attended the long-awaited opening. 

“This is amazing,” Daniel Craig said on the red carpet stage, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I really genuinely didn’t think we’d get here, but we are. … I can’t wait to celebrate with everybody.”

BroBible rounded up several critics' initial Twitter reactions. The outlet's own reviewer enjoyed all the "Bonding: looking cool, kicking ass, traveling the world, drinking whiskey, dropping one-liners."

Others praised Craig's "perfect finale," bringing his Bond full-circle. One critic stated that the "spectacular action sequences, stunning set pieces, and jaw-dropping cinematography" make No Time to Die "a must-see."

Multiple critics also indicated there are surprises in store, but they managed to do so without giving up spoilers. One, in particular, referred to "a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff."

What few criticisms have been written so far are padded between compliments. 

The BBC, for instance, gave Bond 25 a perfect five-star review even as the British broadcaster somewhat incongruously declared Rami Malek "too young, too wet, and too unscary" to go down as a classic Bond villain. (The New York Post writes that Malek's scenes all "ring of a horror film," for what it's worth.) 

More lighthearted commentary dubbed No Time To Die "nonsense," with a "Roger Moore-level absurd plot" and "the silliest and most serious" of Craig's performances as Bond. 

Pass your own judgment when No Time to Die hits theaters in the US on October 8. 

No image description

No Time to Die Promo
