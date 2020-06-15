'No Time to Die' and 'The Matrix 4' Get New Release Dates

MGM (Video Still)

No Time to Die is officially getting its second release date change this year.

The long-awaited James Bond movie directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as 007 was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, but then became among the first films to be delayed in the early days of the coronanavirus pandemic, with a November 25, 2020 release date announced back in March.

But now the official James Bond Twitter account has announced that No Time to Die‘s release date as been moved yet again--up to November 20.

Collider recaps the cast for Craig's final turn as 007 here:

As previously mentioned, No Time to Die marks Craig’s final appearance at James Bond. Appearing alongside Craig are returning cast members Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, and Christoph Waltz. Newcomers to the cast include Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright, and Rami Malek, who will play No Time to Die‘s main villain.

Check out the official trailer above to get pumped for Craig's final bow as Bond.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves' return to the Matrix franchise in The Matrix 4 also has a new release date: it's been postponed a full year to April 1, 2022, reports Hypebeast.

According to reports, production on the Keanu Reeves-led film is on hold indefinitely as the industry and the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Work on The Matrix 4 has been on pause since mid-March, with previous filming taking place in San Francisco and Berlin.

The Matrix 4 was originally scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as John Wick 4 — May 21, 2021 — for a double dose of Keanu.

In other movie release news, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending spy flick TENET is also being delayed, premiering July 31, 2020, while Wonder Woman 1984 is pushed to an October 2, 2020 release.