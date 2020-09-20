'No Time To Die': Meet Safin, Remi Malek's Bond Supervillain

"What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling."

A new video preview of No Time To Die features Rami Malek's mysterious new Bond villain, Safin. Along with a good deal of new footage from the movie, viewers get Malek's commentary on the character.

One thing Malek says early in the video sticks out: "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling."

Rami Malek as Safin MGM (Video Still)

Between early trailers for the movie and this introductory video, in particular, it is easy to conclude Malek achieved his goal. Safin comes across as icy cold and self-assured—a true challenge to Daniel Craig's retired Bond. As director Cary Joji Fukunaga says later in the video, "What he wants and what he’s willing to do makes him a very frightening character."

The trailer hints at what Safin is up to regarding his evil plans, with the agent who replaced Bond stating that the villain's plans could kill "millions."

There's also more of a look at Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann, linked romantically with Bond in the past but in this preview she's being menaced by Safin, possibly leaving her ultimate fate in doubt.

Via IMDB, here's what we know about No Time To Die's story: "James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

It'd be easy to watch all the trailers and this video and start making guesses as to deeper story details but perhaps it's more fun to wait and see.

No Time To Die hits theaters on November 20, 2020.