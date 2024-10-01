‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily Rose-Depp Gets Spooky In Vampire Movie Reboot

A horror reboot from writer/director Robert Eggers, best known for indie historical horror flicks “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.”



(Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU, a Focus Features release. Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Horror movies don’t get much more eerily iconic than Nosferatu, the 1922 silent black and white classic that’s considered among the most influential horror movies ever filmed. Now rising writer/director Robert Eggers, best known for the indie historical horror flicks The Witch and The Lighthouse, is releasing a new take on the vampire saga.

(Left to Righ: Ralph Ineson stars as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding and Emma Corrin as Anna Harding in director Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU, a Focus Features release. Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Described as a “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake”, the 2024 Nosferatu reboot stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

(Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU, a Focus Features release. Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

The film’s first teaser trailer was released to coincide with pre-Halloween Spooky Season, but the Focus Features flick doesn’t actually hit theaters until this Christmas. Watch the official teaser trailer below.