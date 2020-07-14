Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock Grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Three former Maxim cover models break out of self-isolation for some fun in the sun.

Olivia Culpo; Jasmine Sanders; Kate Bock Maxim/Gilles Bensimon

In a world that's seemingly been changing every five minutes since the new roaring (more like screaming) '20s began, it's nice to have traditions, especially one as stunning as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

And while there are familiar faces in the mag every year, this year SI spotlighted a trio of past Maxim cover models: The stunning Olivia Culpo, who graced the cover of our 2019 Hot 100 issue; Jasmine Sanders, our November/December 2019 cover model; and Kate Bock, who heated up the cover of our March/April 2020 edition.

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to thank SI editor MJ Day and wrote that she hopes her making it onto the iconic Swimsuit edition cover "can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it."

Regarding making it onto the coveted SI cover, Jasmine Sanders said in an Instagram post that she "couldn’t be happier or more proud to be on this [year's] cover of @si_swimsuit along with these amazing women."

For her part, Kate Bock simply said in an Instagram caption: "I am a DOUBLE cover girl!!! Heart bursting. MIC DROP."

The real mic drops are below—selected shots from the stunning trio's Maxim photo shoots as well as individual SI covers and some recent selections from their Instagram accounts.

Olivia Culpo

Jasmine Sanders

