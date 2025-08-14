Olivia Rodrigo Is Releasing A Collectible ‘Guts World Tour Book’

Rodrigo’s 136-page commemorative hardcover book is scheduled to ship in late September.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Olivia Rodrigo is getting into the book publishing game. The pop superstar’s recently concluded “Guts” world tour saw her headline 97 arena shows in North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America on an globe-trotting trek that featured openers Chappell Roan, St. Vincent, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and more. The 22-year-old phenom spotlighted her childhood alt-rock favorites onstage, performing “Just Like Heaven” and “Friday I’m in Love” with The Cure’s Robert Smith at Glastonbury and jamming with Weezer during her headlining set at Lollapalooza by running through “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So.”

Rodrigo recently announced she’ll be immortalizing those memories with the upcoming Guts World Tour Book, a 136-page hardcover volume housed inside a die-cut slipcase with a raised metallic foil star on the cover. The book, which is slated to ship on September 26, promises to give fans an “inside look at the GUTS world tour, including never-before-seen images, exclusive poster, commemorative tour trading card” and more. The $38 book also boasts a red ribbon bookmark and a double-sided sticker sheet.

Announcing her book on social media, Rodrigo wrote, “GUTS has been such a special chapter for me & I can’t thank u enough for being part of it. i’ve put together a special book 2 commemorate all our GUTS tour memories and it’s available for preorder now! miss y’all already.”

A press release adds that the book “offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tour and Rodrigo’s creative process with exclusive photos by Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson,” and also features “a timeline tracing Rodrigo’s chart-topping album GUTS and the subsequent tour, a comprehensive itinerary, setlist, photos of special guests and fans, details on stage and video design, and a personal note from Olivia.”

More information about the book and product shots can be found on Rodrigo’s website.