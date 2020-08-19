Watch Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Toast NYC in 'On The Rocks' Trailer

It's the first look at the new Apple TV+ movie from "Lost in Translation" director Sofia Coppola.

Sofia Coppola, the director of such moody indie classics as Lost in Translation, Somewhere and Marie Antoinette, enlisted her old pal Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans for her latest movie On The Rocks, which is already being hailed as a "fizzy love letter to New York."

Here's the official synopsis from Apple TV+, which will begin streaming the A24-produced flick in October:

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship

On the Rocks is the first movie announced by A24 under its new partnership with Apple TV+. Coppola last worked with A24 during the release of The Bling Ring.

While A24 and AppleTV+ have not yet announced its official release date, look for it to hit both theaters and AppleTV+ this October.