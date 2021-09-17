Bill Burr Will Only Sign Copies of His New Live Comedy Album For Masked Fans at California Appearance

The mask-only requirement for Burr's indoor signing comes in the wake of the brash comic's famed COVID-19 debate with friend Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Bill Burr is releasing a vinyl double album recording of his sold-out 2018 show at Madison Square Garden, but fans will need to follow L.A.'s mask mandates to get an autographed copy in-person.

To promote the release, the brash Boston-bred comedian will be signing Bill Burr: Live From Madison Square Garden copies from Amoeba Music in Hollywood.

According to a press release, "Masks are required at all time while inside Amoeba Music and masks are encouraged while in line outside as well."

The requirement jibes with Burr's general attitude on COVID-19-related safety measures. During a notable appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience from June 2020, Burr quickly shut down host Rogan when asked, "You want people to walk down the street with a mask on?"

“I don’t want to start this bullshit. I’m not gonna sit here with no medical degree, listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what’s up, better than the CDC," Burr said, per Uproxx.

"All I do, is I watch the news once every two weeks — I’m like, ‘Mask or no mask? Still mask? Alright, mask! That’s all I give a fuck about.”

Today, vaccinations have helped quell the spread and lethality of COVID-19 in those who choose to get them. Just as Burr blasted anti-maskers a year ago, he was happy to rip into unvaccinated Milwaukee Bucks fans in attendance at the 2021 NBA Finals, per Mediaite.

Jesus Christ, they [may as well] have put fucking Covid in liquid form and just put it into a crop duster and just fucking flown right over that goddamn crowd,” Burr said on his Monday Morning Podcast after the Bucks won their first title in 50 years.

“It’s so fucking dumb, this ‘I don’t trust it,’ you’re full of shit that you don’t trust it,” Burr then said of antivaxxers in general.

“Cause I’ll tell you right now, if they came out with a shot that gave you a flat stomach and abs, all of these same people that ‘you ain’t fuckin with my freedom,’ they’d be right down there getting that fucking thing.”