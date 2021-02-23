‘Operation Varsity Blues’: Watch Netflix Trailer For College Admissions Scandal Documentary

"Operation Varsity Blues" delves into the story behind the bribes paid by Lori Loughlin and others to get their kids into top universities.
Actress Lori Loughlin with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, who was admitted to USC after her parents allegedly paid the school. 

A new Netflix documentary titled Operation Varsity Blues is delving into the elite college admissions scandal involving multiple Hollywood celebrities including Full House actress Lori Loughlin, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, and other deep-pocketed parents.  

The streaming service dropped a short-but-chilling teaser trailer for the project helmed by Chris Smith, who also directed Netflix's Fyre Festival doc and executive produced Tiger King. 

The clip features a recreation of conversation between an FBI informant and Rick Singer, the scammer who accepted millions of dollars in bribes from high-profile figures to help get their kids accepted into top colleges and universities, as USA Today notes.  

“Is there any risk that this thing blows up in my face?” an actor portraying Singer says. “Like some article comes out that the polo team is selling seats into the school for $250,000?”

“Well no, because she’s a water polo player,” the FBI informant responds. “But she’s not,” Singer says.

The College Admissions Scandal

That covers the entirety of the teaser, but here's Netflix's official synopsis: 

An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. 

Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.

Operation Varsity Blues hits Netflix on March 17. 

