Oscars 2021: See Full List of Academy Award Nominees

"Mank," David Fincher's Netflix movie starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, leads the field with 10 nominations.

Amanda Seyfried in "Mank" CREDIT: NETFLIX

Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards Monday morning from London. One takeaway is that even while 2020 was a lousy year for pretty much everyone, it was a great year for women in film.

CNN reports that 70 women—like Nomadland Best Director nominee Chloé Zhao, also the first woman of color to receive this honor—snagged 76 noms, which the Academy stated that was a record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The leading film in number of nominations: Netflix's Mank, about the creation of Citizen Kane. The David Fincher-directed black and white movie, which stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, received 10 nominations including "Best Picture" and "Best Actress" for Seyfried.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you want to make sure you see at least some of these before watching the ceremony, check out "Where to Watch All the 2021 Best Picture Nominees."

The 93rd Academy Awards air on ABC between 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Below, see the full list of major 2021 Oscar nominees.

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round - Denmark

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami...

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael , The Trial of the Chicago 7

COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Blackbottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio