Oscars 2021: See Full List of Academy Award Nominees
Stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards Monday morning from London. One takeaway is that even while 2020 was a lousy year for pretty much everyone, it was a great year for women in film.
CNN reports that 70 women—like Nomadland Best Director nominee Chloé Zhao, also the first woman of color to receive this honor—snagged 76 noms, which the Academy stated that was a record.
The leading film in number of nominations: Netflix's Mank, about the creation of Citizen Kane. The David Fincher-directed black and white movie, which stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, received 10 nominations including "Best Picture" and "Best Actress" for Seyfried.
If you want to make sure you see at least some of these before watching the ceremony, check out "Where to Watch All the 2021 Best Picture Nominees."
The 93rd Academy Awards air on ABC between 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Below, see the full list of major 2021 Oscar nominees.
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round - Denmark
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami...
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael , The Trial of the Chicago 7
COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey's Blackbottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio