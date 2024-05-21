Paige Spiranac & Olivia Dunne ‘Twin’ In Sheer Dresses At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Event

Who wore it best?

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

They say good things come in threes, but Paige Spiranac and Olivia Dunne make a compelling case for the power of two.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The golfing Instagram sensation and top-earning collegiate athlete were spotted “twinning” in eye-popping black dresses at the launch of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which they both cover alongside current Maxim cover model Camille Kostek, Winnie Harlow, and other SI Swim legends.

Breaking: Paige Spiranac and Olivia Dunne reunite at another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party as they ‘twin’ in see-through dresses on the red carpet https://t.co/zqZzylFwOm #carpet #dailymail #dresses pic.twitter.com/dnts5qk0J6 — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) May 19, 2024

“Celebrating the @si_swimsuit 60th anniversary was a success,” Spiranac wrote of the milestone on Instagram. “I can’t put into words how special it is to be on the cover this year with so many inspiring women! Honored is an understatement.”

The timing is especially optimal for Dunne, who helped secure the LSU Tigers’ first-ever gymnastics national title.

“100% chance of purple reign,” Dunne captioned her post celebrating feat.

Meanwhile, SI Swimsuit honored the women across three covers with an Instagram post, as the New York Post notes.

“Each woman serves as an inspiration in her own unique way, championing a mission that SI Swimsuit has long upheld: the importance of representation, and the polysemous nature of beauty.”

