Watch Andy Samberg And Cristin Milioti Get Stuck in a Time Loop in 'Palm Springs' Trailer

Fans of the classic Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day (and there are many) will instantly recognize the plot of Palm Springs, a new Hulu comedy starring Andy Samberg as a guy experiencing the same day over and over again, at a wedding in Palm Springs. Check out the official synopsis, and watch the trailer above.

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The film stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

PALM SPRINGS is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.