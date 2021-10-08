‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie To Begin Filming in 2023

“That will be sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it.”

The blood- and gin-soaked Peaky Blinders saga will conclude with a movie that’s slated to begin production in 2023, after the sixth and final season premieres early next year.

Variety got the scoop directly from the period gangster drama’s creator Steven Knight, who was speaking on a BFI London Film Festival panel.

“And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said after confirming that season 6 is almost out of the editing booth. “And that will probably be sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Knight also left the door open for “shows related” to the Peaky Blinders universe, but said he’ll “pass on the baton.”

News of a Peaky Blinders movie isn’t new. In early 2021, Knight told Deadline that “COVID changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

As for season 6, multiple outlets report that the final episodes will arrive between March and May of 2022.