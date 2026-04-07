‘Peaky Blinders’ Netflix Sequel Series: Everything We Know So Far

The Shelby clan’s saga will continue in the form of a two-season TV series starring Jamie Bell as Erasmus “Duke” Shelby that’s already in production.

(Ben Blackall/Netflix)

While doing press for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in late 2024, series creator Steven Knight vowed that the crime family’s saga would carry on even after the feature film, which brought a definitive end to the reign of Thomas Shelby as portrayed by Cillian Murphy. In the wake of The Immortal Man’s Netflix release and largely positive reception, Knight has made good on his promise.

“I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early ’50s,” Knight said in a statement released by the streaming service. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

The Peaky Blinders sequel series has been locked in for two six-episode seasons, which will pick up more than a decade after the early stages of the Battle of Britain and the Luftwaffe’s sustained bombing of Birmingham industrial targets, as portrayed in The Immortal Man.

Knight added, “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The next Peaky Blinders chapter will see Jamie Bell (Rocketman, All of Us Strangers follow Season 6’s Conrad Khan and The Immortal Man‘s Barry Keoghan as the third actor to portray Erasmus “Duke” Shelby, Thomas’s gypsy son who will use wit, violence, and newfound wisdom to seize opportunities presented during Birmingham’s post-WWII rebuilding period. Also joining the cast are Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, Industry), Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots, Downton Abbey), Lashana Lynch (The Day of The Jackal, No Time to Die), and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic) in her television debut.

Production on the series has already begun in the West Midlands, with Knight hinting that the aesthetic will shift from the soot-stained industrialism of the 1920s to the neon-tinged, jazz-influenced grit of the 1950s. This new series aims to explore the tension between the traditional “Romani” gypsy roots of the Shelby clan and the modernization of organized crime in a city facing the dawn of the Cold War.

No release date or other details have been revealed, but fans can take solace in knowing that they’ll see the next generation of Peaky Blinders saddle up soon.