‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Tommy Shelby Confronts Gangster Son In Tense WWII-Set Trailer

Featuring a gritty soundtrack featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten and Nick Cave, the Netflix film pits the aging gangster against his feral heir.

(YouTube/Netflix)

Despite a seemingly conclusive finale that saw Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) literally ride a horse into the sunset (technically a sunrise) to wrap up the Peaky Blinders TV series, it would appear that absolutely nothing has settled since in the full-length trailer for Netflix’s Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Set in WWII about six years after the last season of the show, an aged (but still dashing) Shelby has “abandoned his kingdom” to go live in a “house haunted by ghosts” of people he’s killed, as his loyal sister, Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), remarks.

She also explains that Duke (Barry Keoghan), his tattooed gypsy son who only entered the Birmingham crime family’s fold a few episodes before the finale, is now “running with the Peaky Blinders like its 1919 all over again.” And he’s got all of his father’s misanthropic streaks: “The world don’t give a fuck about me, and I don’t give a fuck about the world,” Duke proclaims.

History is repeating itself in other ways, too, as we see Duke being propositioned by British fascist sympathizer Beckett (Tim Roth) to take on a history-shaping endeavor, i.e. commit an act of treason that will decide the war for Germany. The last thing we see is a wordless face-to-face encounter between the father and his feral illegitimate son.

The trailer’s precarious developments, ripe for Peaky Blinders’ brand of high-stakes drama, are underscored brilliantly by the first of 36 tracks released from The Immortal Man‘s OST. Grian Chatten, frontman of post-punk band Fontaines D.C., collaborated with longtime Peaky Blinders composers Antony Genn and Martin Slattery on “Puppet.”

The haunting downtempo single features an opening melody reminiscent of the Peaky Blinders theme song, “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, but its sound is marred by a dissonant string sample that eventually gives way to an epic, albeit dark, symphonic climax. Those with a keen ear will also hear snare drum rim clicks mimicking ticking of a clock—a sonic motif that accompanied some of the tensest moments of Season 6.

Chatten is featured heavily across the soundtrack, as he also provides a cover of Massive Attack’s “Angel” and a collab with Irish folk outfit Lankum on “Hunting The Wren.” Also expect new tracks from punk powerhouse Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and the Irish band Girl In The Year Above, as well a re-recording of “Red Right Hand” by Cave himself.

Check out the full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and the OST’s full track listing via Consequence below:

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OST Tracklist:

1. Antony Genn, Carlos O’Connell and Martin Slattery – Opening Scene / The Currency

2. Antony Genn, Carlos O’Connell and Martin Slattery – The Immortal Man

3. Antony Genn, Martin Slattery and Grian Chatten – Ruby’s Scarf

4. Amy Taylor, Tom Coll, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Nobody’s Son

5. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – No Heaven No Hell for Duke Shelby

6. Andrew Falkous, Jack Egglestone and Damien Sayell – People Person

7. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Duke and Beckett Strike a Deal

8. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – An Intruder In The House

9. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Ada and Duke

10. Antony Genn, Martin Slattery and Grian Chatten – Opium Dreams

11. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Tommy, Kaulo and Zelda

12. Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Black Dahlia

13. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Beckett Tests Duke

14. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Close the Door

15. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Dukes Descent

16. Grian Chatten, Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Tom Coll – A Hero’s Death

17. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Pig Pen

18. Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Puppet

19. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – A Gun Is No Good

20. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Tommy vs Duke

21. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – St Elizabeth’s Mortuary

22. Carlos O’Connell, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Confession

23. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Stable Shootout

24. Nick Cave, Mick Harvey and Thomas Wydler – Red Right Hand (Immortal)

25. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – The Bullet

26. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – The Coin

27. Girl In the Year Above – Teardrop

28. Grian Chatten, Carlos O’Connell, Tom Coll, Conor Curley and Conor Deegan III – Romance

29. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – The Map

30. Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Angel

31. Antony Genn, Martin Slattery and Grian Chatten – The Tunnel

32. Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Medusa

33. Carlos O’Connell, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Tommy vs Beckett

34. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Father and Son

35. Lankum with Grian Chatten – Hunting The Wren (The Immortal Man Version)

36. Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery – Ellipsis