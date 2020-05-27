How to Play 'Call of Duty: WWII' for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can annihilate Nazi zombies, play with friends and relive the immersive campaign mode now for free.

PlayStation 4 users can now download and play Call of Duty: WWII for free as part of a new promotion. The 2017 game isn't totally free-to-play like the franchise's hit battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone. But PlayStation Plus subscribers are now able to use one of their two free monthly video games on WWII.

Originally released in 2017, Call of Duty: WWII marked the first-person-shooter series' first return to the historic global conflict since 2011's World at War.

The single-player campaign features tight gameplay that requires players to utilize AI-driven squadmates more than in previous releases. Online multiplayer throws players into a large-scale sandbox-style battles—especially in War Mode—and the staple CoD Zombie mode offers undead Nazi-killing fun in gloriously gory detail.

PlayStation Plus is the platform's subscription service, offering 100 GB of online storage, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and—as previously mentioned—two full game downloads per month. Those games are available to play for as long as a PlayStation Plus membership is retained. A 14-day trial is free, while a month-, three-month-long and annual subscription cost $9.99, $24.99 and $59.99, respectively.

PlayStation Plus users can get Call of Duty: WWII now through July 7.