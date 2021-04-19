Post Malone Becomes Youngest Artist To Earn Three Diamond Singles

Getty Images

At just 25 years old, Post Malone is the youngest artist to ever notch three Diamond-certified songs: Malone's smash hits "Rockstar," "Congratulations" and "Sunflower" have all sold 10 million units each.

Postie's manager, Dre London, shared an Instagram post to celebrate the massive pop culture achievement.

"I’m so proud of you @postmalone on your 3rd diamond Platinum Plaque!" he wrote. "We’ve come so far staying on the right train in our lane keeping focus like a camera lens! Set your goals high & don't stop till you get there! The path from dreams to success really exists! #DreVision."

Malone's latest megahit, "Sunflower," co-features fellow rapper and singer/songwriter Swae Lee. It was released as a single from 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, and was also featured on Post's third studio album Hollywood's Bleeding. Listen to it above.

Malone also recently received three GRAMMY nods with Hollywood’s Bleeding getting nominated for Album of the Year and “Circles” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He’s also set to co-star with Jason Statham in Wrath of Man, which premieres April 23.