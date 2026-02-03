Post Malone & Jelly Roll Announce 2026 ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’ Expansion

The pop powerhouses will hit 10 major college football stadiums this summer with opening act Carter Faith, following a record-breaking $170 million concert run.

Post Malone (Photo: Adam DeGross)

Following a record-breaking year that drew more than one million fans, Post Malone and a notably slimmer Jelly Roll are doubling down on their stadium success. The duo announced the second leg of “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour,” a massive North American trek that will see the mega-selling Malone and Grammy-winner Jelly Roll, who has lost more than 200 pounds, headline some of the nation’s most iconic college football venues.

The expansion comes on the heels of the tour’s initial run, which grossed more than $170 million and solidified the duo as one of the music industry’s most lucrative live acts. A centerpiece of the new itinerary is a heavy focus on “Saturday Night Lights” atmosphere, with the tour hitting several legendary campuses. The schedule includes stops at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa; and Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Jelly Roll (Photo: Jacob DiStasio)

The duo will also perform at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas; Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The tour concludes its stadium run with dates at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut; Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana; Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Carter Faith (Photo: Bree Marie Fish)

Rising country artist Carter Faith is set to join the tour as the opening act for all headlining dates. In addition to the stadium dates, the tour will incorporate several high-profile festival appearances throughout the summer. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this week—check out the full tour schedule below.

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR PART 2 DATES