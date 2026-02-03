Post Malone & Jelly Roll Announce 2026 ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’ Expansion
The pop powerhouses will hit 10 major college football stadiums this summer with opening act Carter Faith, following a record-breaking $170 million concert run.
Following a record-breaking year that drew more than one million fans, Post Malone and a notably slimmer Jelly Roll are doubling down on their stadium success. The duo announced the second leg of “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour,” a massive North American trek that will see the mega-selling Malone and Grammy-winner Jelly Roll, who has lost more than 200 pounds, headline some of the nation’s most iconic college football venues.
The expansion comes on the heels of the tour’s initial run, which grossed more than $170 million and solidified the duo as one of the music industry’s most lucrative live acts. A centerpiece of the new itinerary is a heavy focus on “Saturday Night Lights” atmosphere, with the tour hitting several legendary campuses. The schedule includes stops at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa; and Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
The duo will also perform at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas; Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The tour concludes its stadium run with dates at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut; Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana; Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Rising country artist Carter Faith is set to join the tour as the opening act for all headlining dates. In addition to the stadium dates, the tour will incorporate several high-profile festival appearances throughout the summer. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this week—check out the full tour schedule below.
POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR PART 2 DATES
- April 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival*
- April 26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival*
- May 13 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
- May 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Boots In The Park Festival*
- May 19 – Waco, TX @ McLane Stadium
- May 23 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium
- May 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium
- May 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- May 31 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam*
- June 05 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium\
- June 07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Fest*
- June 09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
- June 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
- June 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
- June 20 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival*
- June 22 – East Hartford, CT @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- June 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
- June 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*
- June 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^
- July 11 – Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- July 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
- July 17 – Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium
- July 21 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- July 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
- July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium