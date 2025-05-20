Post Malone Is Hyping Sony’s Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones

Powered by a next-generation HD Noise Canceling Processor which Sony claims is seven times faster than its predecessor.

(Sony)

Sony unveiled its latest premium audio offering, the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-canceling headphones, with chart-topping artist Post Malone joining the company as part of its “For The Music” brand campaign. The newest iteration of Sony’s high-end 1000X series promises a new benchmark for personal listening, combining superior sound with enhanced noise cancellation in a sleek, foldable design.

Powered by a next-generation HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3, which Sony claims is seven times faster than its predecessor, the WH-1000XM6 utilizes a sophisticated twelve-microphone system—a 1.5-fold increase from the previous model—to precisely analyze and adapt to ambient sounds in real time. This advanced system, coupled with Sony’s Adaptive NC Optimizer, aims to provide elite noise-canceling precision across various environments and air pressure conditions. A specially designed driver unit is also tuned for optimal noise reduction.

(Sony)

The headphones also feature an improved Auto Ambient Sound mode, which more accurately balances music playback with essential external sounds like announcements and conversations. Users can customize these settings through the Sony | Sound Connect app. Sony collaborated with renowned mastering engineers from Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering to fine-tune the WH-1000XM6’s audio performance, aiming for studio-level accuracy. Engineers like Randy Merrill and Chris Gehringer of Sterling Sound, along with Mike Piacentini of Battery Studios and Michael Romanowski of Coast Mastering, contributed their expertise to ensure the headphones faithfully reproduce the artist’s intended sound.

(Sony)

“Great sound is essential for me when I’m making and listening to music,” said Post Malone in a statement. “These new noise canceling headphones make you feel completely inside the music.” As part of his partnership with Sony, the “Circles” artist will feature in a series of advertisements highlighting the immersive listening experience offered by Sony’s audio technology.

The WH-1000XM6 supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless via LDAC technology. DSEE Extreme with Edge-AI is also included to upscale compressed digital music. The Sony | Sound Connect app offers a 10-band EQ, a Background Music Effect, and a Game EQ developed with expertise from Sony’s INZONE gaming brand.

Movie enthusiasts can also enjoy 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema. Call clarity is enhanced with a six-microphone AI-based beamforming system, and a dedicated button allows for instant muting. The headphones boast an updated design with a wider, softer headband and comfortable earpads. Intuitive controls include tactile buttons and a responsive touch panel. The folding mechanism uses advanced metal injection molding for durability, and the compact case now features a magnetic closure.

New features include Scene-based Listening, which automatically adjusts music and noise cancellation based on the user’s activity and location. Quick Access integrates with popular music services. The headphones support LE Audio and AuraCast, and offer seamless multi-point connection. Users can listen and charge simultaneously via USB. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled, with a three-minute charge providing three hours of playback.

Priced at $449.99, the WH-1000XM6 are available now in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue. Sony emphasized its commitment to sustainability with 100 percent paper packaging for the headphones, utilizing its Original Blended Material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibers, and recycled paper. In related news, Post is currently on a summer stadium tour with fellow pop sensation Jelly Roll. Check out the dates here.