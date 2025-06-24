Queens Of The Stone Age Share 2025 North American Tour Dates & ‘Alive In The Catacombs’ Concert Film

The 11-date trek of historic theaters kicks off Oct. 2 in Chicago and wraps up on Nov. 21 in New Orleans.

Queens of the Stone Age (Photo: Andreas Neumann)

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the Catacombs Tour, a limited run of intimate performances at historic North American theaters this fall. The 11-date stretch of shows begins on October 2 in Chicago and wraps up on November 21 in New Orleans after stops in Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and other major cities.

The Catacombs Tour was inspired by the heavy rock outfit’s Alive in the Catacombs concert film, which was released earlier this month. Filmed and recorded in July 2024 in the Catacombs of Paris, the film features intricately reimagined versions of songs spanning the QOTSA discography performed in a haunting and unique setting.



The upcoming Catacombs Tour will feature “all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion,” according to a press release about the trek. The Josh Homme-fronted rockers will “draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.”

Check out the concert film’s trailer and QOTSA 2025 North American tour dates below.

Queens of the Stone Age 2025 North American Tour Dates

10/02/25 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/03/25 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/05/25 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/07/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/08/25 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

10/10/25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/08/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

11/10/25 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/11/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theater

11/19/25 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/21/25 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre