Quentin Tarantino’s Complete ‘Kill Bill’ Epic Is Getting A Theatrical Release In December

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” will screen nationwide for the first time on Dec. 5, including a new animated sequence.

Quentin Tarantino’s rarely-seen, single-film version of his martial arts revenge saga, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, is set to be released nationwide in theaters for the first time on Dec. 5, 2025, distributor Lionsgate announced.

The unified epic, which combines Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2 into one unrated film, will include a new, never-before-seen 7 1/2-minute animated sequence. This special presentation removes the cliffhanger ending from the first volume and the recap that opened the second.

Tarantino, who wrote and directed the film, emphasized the importance of seeing the combined work on the big screen.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” Tarantino said. “The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Select presentations of the film are anticipated to screen in 70mm and 35mm in all major markets.

The film stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, who awakens from a coma four years after her former boss and lover, Bill, ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shoots her in the head, and steals her unborn child. The story follows her quest to hunt down Bill and the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.

Lionsgate, which manages library distribution rights for a large portfolio of Tarantino films, will handle the release. The studio’s Tarantino collection also includes Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair also stars Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as Bill. The film is produced by Lawrence Bender.