Quentin Tarantino’s Unrated ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ Gets New Trailer & Poster

The 281-minute cinematic epic combining both “Kill Bill” movies slices into theaters on December 5.

(Lionsgate)

Director Quentin Tarantino’s definitive vision for his acclaimed martial arts saga, Kill Bill, is set to return to theaters next month as a single, unrated epic. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Volume 1 and Volume 2 into one movie, will be shown exclusively in theaters beginning December 5.

The sprawling, nearly five-hour runtime—totaling 281 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission—presents the film exactly as Tarantino originally intended. The special theatrical release also features a new, never-before-seen anime sequence, adding fresh material to the iconic revenge narrative.

The film stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, an assassin who awakens from a four-year coma and sets out on a quest for vengeance against her former boss and lover, Bill (played by David Carradine), and the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad after they ambush her wedding rehearsal and leave her for dead.

(Lionsgate)

The Whole Bloody Affair follows The Bride as she systematically hunts down the four remaining members of the squad before confronting Bill himself, showcasing the operatic scope, wild action, and distinctive cinematic style that made Kill Bill the ultimate revenge saga of the 2000s. (The original Kill Bill hit theaters in 2003, while Kill Bill: Volume 2 wrapped up the story in 2004.)

The ambitious project’s ensemble cast also features Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, and Michael Parks. Kill Bill:The Whole Bloody Affair was produced by Lawrence Bender and written and directed by Tarantino.

Check out the all-new trailer and official poster above.