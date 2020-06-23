Watch Newly-Restored 4K Trailer for 'Rad', The Ultimate Eighties BMX Movie

First released in 1986 during the height of the BMX bike craze, Rad is finally coming to Blue-Ray disc, newly restored in crystal-clear 4K. The cult classic follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win a BMX race set on a grueling course called Helltrack, and the rest is campy '80s movie history. Rad may be the most beloved BMX flick ever, spawning campy fan clubs and nostalgic screenings for years.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rad co-stars Lori Loughlin and Talia Shire, and was directed by Hal Needham--the action auteur behind such Burt Reynolds classics as Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, The Cannonball Run and Stroker Ace. Watch the newly-restored trailer above.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website