Radiohead Announce Their First Concert Dates In 7 Years

News of Radiohead’s return comes after their 28-year-old song “Let Down” reentered the Billboard Hot 100.

(Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

This November and December, Radiohead will play 20 arena shows across five European cities, marking the genre-spanning rockers’ first live performances since concluding 2018 tour in support their most recent studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool. While American fans may feel left out, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway offered a hopeful message that leaves the door open for more shows in the future.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” Selway said, per Variety. “After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

While all members have stayed active during the hiatus—singer Thom Yorke and guitarist Johnny Greenwood notably have recorded three albums and performed live consistently with drummer Tom Skinner in experimental rock band The Smile—rumors of a Radiohead reunion began swirling in March after the formation of a business entity RHEUK25 LLP, an acronym speculated to stand for “Radiohead Europe UK 2025.” Fliers in London and Copenhagen advertising the shows began circulating in September, all but confirming a Radiohead comeback.

The news comes shortly after “Let Down,” one of poppier tracks off of the band’s heralded 1997 album OK Computer, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 17 years, some 28 years after its initial release. Debuting at No. 91 on the chart dated August 30, “Let Down” marks the band’s fourth career Hot 100 entry, following Pablo Honey’s “Creep” (No. 34 peak in 1993), The Bends‘ “High and Dry” (No. 78 in 1996) and In Rainbows‘ “Nude” (No. 37; 2008). Billboard notes that while the chart performances of those three previous songs were driven by radio and digital sales, “Let Down” earned its spot almost entirely from 5.2 million official U.S. streams.

Check out all of Radiohead’s confirmed upcoming concert dates below:

Radiohead European Concert Dates 2025