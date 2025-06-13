‘Ride Like The Wind’: Yacht Rock Classic By Christopher Cross Gets 45th Anniversary Video With Models & Muscle Cars
“And I’ve got such a long way to go…”
Yacht Rock is having a moment. The smooth-sailing vibes of seventies soft rock icons Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Toto and Steely Dan were recently spotlighted in HBO’s Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary and Cross is embarking on a summer tour with Toto and Men At Work. Now comes an unexpectedly cinematic new 45th anniversary video for Cross’s signature banger, “Ride Like The Wind,” featuring buttery backing vocals by McDonald.
Seeker Music, which bought Cross’s catalog in 2023, shared the retro-flavored “Ride Like The Wind” reboot on YouTube this week. Starring Rainey Qualley, Sadie Scheufler, Syd Kilroy, and Kandia Nzinga, the Andrea Calvet-directed clip is apparently the first official music video ever made for the breezy Yacht Rock standard. It seeks to channel the spirit of seventies carsploitation movies and follows several beauties tooling around a golden-toned desert landscape in vintage muscle cars. “Drawing inspiration from cult classics like Zabriskie Point, Vanishing Point, and Two-Lane Blacktop, it pays tribute to a genre of filmmaking where the road was both a battleground and a metaphor for conflict and resistance,” Seeker said in a statement announcing the video.
Calvetti added: “With ‘Ride Like the Wind’, the goal was simple: to have fun, lean into the pulse of the track, and unleash that wild ’70s energy—muscle cars tearing through the desert, chasing something just out of reach. What makes me most proud is how we reimagined the genre’s legacy. This time, it’s an all-female cast behind the wheel—not passengers in someone else’s story, but drivers of their own wild ride.”
“Ride Like The Wind” was released in 1980 as the lead single from Cross’s self-titled debut album, and climbed to Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before cruising into Yacht Rock playlist immortality. The video arrives in the wake of a newly expanded digital edition of the Christopher Cross album, along with a deluxe double vinyl version coming later this summer. The reissue includes never-before-heard material including early demos and the deep cuts “Mary Ann,” “Passengers,” and “Smiles of Angels,” accompanied by new liner notes from music journalist Gene Sculatti.
Watch the official 45th anniversary video for “Ride Like The Wind” and check out tour dates for Cross, Toto and Men at Work below.
Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work 2025 Tour Dates
07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
07/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/11 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas
08/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/25 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/29 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
08/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater