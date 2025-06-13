‘Ride Like The Wind’: Yacht Rock Classic By Christopher Cross Gets 45th Anniversary Video With Models & Muscle Cars

“And I’ve got such a long way to go…”

Yacht Rock is having a moment. The smooth-sailing vibes of seventies soft rock icons Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Toto and Steely Dan were recently spotlighted in HBO’s Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary and Cross is embarking on a summer tour with Toto and Men At Work. Now comes an unexpectedly cinematic new 45th anniversary video for Cross’s signature banger, “Ride Like The Wind,” featuring buttery backing vocals by McDonald.

Seeker Music, which bought Cross’s catalog in 2023, shared the retro-flavored “Ride Like The Wind” reboot on YouTube this week. Starring Rainey Qualley, Sadie Scheufler, Syd Kilroy, and Kandia Nzinga, the Andrea Calvet-directed clip is apparently the first official music video ever made for the breezy Yacht Rock standard. It seeks to channel the spirit of seventies carsploitation movies and follows several beauties tooling around a golden-toned desert landscape in vintage muscle cars. “Drawing inspiration from cult classics like Zabriskie Point, Vanishing Point, and Two-Lane Blacktop, it pays tribute to a genre of filmmaking where the road was both a battleground and a metaphor for conflict and resistance,” Seeker said in a statement announcing the video.

Calvetti added: “With ‘Ride Like the Wind’, the goal was simple: to have fun, lean into the pulse of the track, and unleash that wild ’70s energy—muscle cars tearing through the desert, chasing something just out of reach. What makes me most proud is how we reimagined the genre’s legacy. This time, it’s an all-female cast behind the wheel—not passengers in someone else’s story, but drivers of their own wild ride.”

“Ride Like The Wind” was released in 1980 as the lead single from Cross’s self-titled debut album, and climbed to Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before cruising into Yacht Rock playlist immortality. The video arrives in the wake of a newly expanded digital edition of the Christopher Cross album, along with a deluxe double vinyl version coming later this summer. The reissue includes never-before-heard material including early demos and the deep cuts “Mary Ann,” “Passengers,” and “Smiles of Angels,” accompanied by new liner notes from music journalist Gene Sculatti.

Watch the official 45th anniversary video for “Ride Like The Wind” and check out tour dates for Cross, Toto and Men at Work below.

Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work 2025 Tour Dates



07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

07/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/11 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

08/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/25 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/29 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

08/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater