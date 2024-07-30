Ridley Scott Says ‘Gladiator II’ Opens With ‘Biggest Action Sequence’ He’s Ever Directed

The sequel to 2000’s “Gladiator” arrives in theaters on November 22.

(Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures)

Legendary director Ridley Scott has revealed that the opening scene of Gladiator II showcases the “biggest action sequence” he’s ever overseen.

The filmmaker is known for orchestrating epic battle scenes, notably in the original Gladiator (2000), Kingdom of Heaven (2005) and Napoleon (2023). But Scott says the opening stanza of his highly-anticipated swords-and-sandals sequel is his most impressive action achievement yet.

(Paramount Pictures)

“We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done,” Scott told Empire magazine. “Probably bigger than anything in Napoleon.”

Scott’s sequel to his 2000 epic starring Russell Crowe takes place more than 20 years after the original movie. The recently released trailer introduces a grown-up Lucius, the nephew of the late Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and the son of Lucilla (again played by Connie Nielsen).

Since the first film, Lucius was sent by his mother to live on the northern coast of Africa to shield him from the “corruption and violence” of Rome. But he finds himself back in the ancient Italian arena when forces led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) invade his home in Numidia and take him captive.

Scott also shared with Empire how technology has improved moviemaking since he made the original Gladiator. “Computerization and AI—you have to embrace it.,” he said.

“I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape. I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head and snarl. A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.”

Gladiator II hits theaters on November 22. Watch the film’s first trailer above.