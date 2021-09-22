Rihanna Drops Sultry Trailer For Supermodel-Studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Lingerie Fashion Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 lingerie fashion show looks just as sexy as the singer-turned-mogul's past Amazon Prime extravaganzas.

Ahead of the September 24 premiere of her third annual lingerie show on Amazon Prime Video, the 33-year-old superstar and Forbes-anointed world's richest female musician—has dropped a steamy trailer for the supermodel-studded show.

Special guests include supermodels Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo, and Alek Wek. Actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Erykah Badu are also slated to strut their stuff on the runway.

The special also features musical performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

It debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday September 24, the same day that Ri-Ri's sultry collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.



Launched in 2018, Rihanna’s lingerie empire hit a $1 billion valuation earlier this year. Check out the new trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 above.