Robert Downey Jr. To Make ‘Over $80 Million’ For Playing Doctor Doom In New ‘Avengers’ Movies

The “Iron Man” star is set for a massive payday in his MCU return as Doctor Doom.

(Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr.’s transition from superhero to supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come with a staggering payday. It was recently announced that the actor, who starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man in three standalone movies and several Avengers installments, will instead portray Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The pair of MCU blockbusters will be directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo—aka the Russo brothers—who previously directed Downey as Iron Man in the uber-successful Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. According to an inside source speaking to Variety, Marvel is paying the Russo brothers $80 million to helm the double-feature.

“New mask, same task.”



Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Downey will receive “significantly more” from his deal, which also includes a private jet, a private security team and a “trailer encampment.” The Variety source added that Downey is by far the highest-paid MCU actor, having collected between $500 and $600 million since first stepping into Iron Man’s suit in 2008. The movie is widely credited with revitalizing his career and kickstarting the money-printing machine that is Marvel Studios.

Downey’s Doctor Doom announcement at Comic-Con was met with thunderous applause from attendees, but online reactions from fans and critics have been mixed. One X user called the decision “insanely badass,” another said it was “one of the worst and craziest castings of all time,” and the Cinema Tweets account wrote that the casting decision is indicative of a fading superhero genre.

I did this comic to show why Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom could lead to some insanely badass content, actually pic.twitter.com/aswtPsyS76 — 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙨 (@flopscomics) July 28, 2024

This is genuinely one of the worst and craziest castings of all time. Makes no sense especially after the Iron Man legacy. You could’ve easily casted well and people will easily turn up for Dr Doom. This is just shock value. I don’t know how you can be hyped for this https://t.co/zmtTPKwxDt — Aniq (@aniqrahman) July 28, 2024

When the dust settles & the era of the superhero slowly dies down, I think the two most memorable casting decisions will be Hugh Jackman as Wolverine & Robert Downey Jr. as Irony Man. As Logan and Tony Stark, Jackman & RDJ are the standard for modern day superhero performances &… pic.twitter.com/fMQt0TXqbM — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 28, 2024

But, as Yahoo points out, it’s the news of Downey’s salary that seems to have caused the most controversy among those with behind-the-scenes roles in Hollywood and their sympathizers. One of the most seen critics is Tyler Scruggs, who worked as a costume production assistant on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and went viral on X for posting about how little he was paid for the project.

I will repeat it until I'm blue in the face… I made $12.50 an hour working 70+ hours a week on Black Panther Wakanda Forever… went up to $14 on Blade v1.0… https://t.co/ggKTWik5lM — Tyler Scruggs (@tylerscruggs) July 30, 2024

On one hand, good on RDJ for securing the bag of the century. On the other hand, this makes Bob Iger and co proclaiming poverty last year during the strikes more laughable/indefensible. If you can shell out $80M+ for one person, why couldn't you meet SAG's reasonable demands? https://t.co/8adQohIzNu — Brandon Lewis 🔜 TIFF 2024 (@blewis1103) July 30, 2024

Something stupid like half of all regular TV and Film workers are unemployed right now, and those of us who are working have had our rates cut and our hours increased to even more unsafe levels, but RDJ gets $80mil plus whatever else he wants lmao, this industry is so fucked https://t.co/Qf9fVGQgN8 — Anwen Kya 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Kyatic) July 30, 2024

Downey’s first outing as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday is expected to arrive in May of 2026.