'The Batman' Production Halted as Robert Pattinson Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pattinson joins The Rock as the latest A-list actor to have contracted the virus, according to a new report.

Warner Bros.

The Batman has ceased filming just days after work resumed on director Matt Reeves' take on DC's Dark Knight, as star Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Without naming Pattinson, Warner Bros. released this official statement that read, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” However, a "highly placed source" confirmed to Vanity Fair that the 34-year-old actor was the individual who contracted COVID-19.

Production of The Batman previously shut down in March, when many other quarantine lockdowns first became widespread. The first official trailer featured Pattinson as an intense Bruce Wayne and a brutal Dark Knight who proclaimed "I'm vengeance" after almost viciously beating up a miscreant.

At the trailer's premiere, Reeves told told the audience that they'll see Batman in the middle" of his rise and "watch him make mistakes." He added that 70s-era street-grounded stories like The French Connection and Taxi Driver served as inspiration. The Batman hits theaters on October 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pattinson is just the latest A-list actor to have reportedly contracted the virus. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed earlier this week that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.



"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared in an 11-minute Instagram clip on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old said that they caught the virus from "very close family friends," who are "devastated" that they spread the virus. The star added that it has been "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."