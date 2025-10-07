‘Roofman’ Final Trailer: Channing Tatum Is An Army Vet-Turned-Heist Artist In Film With Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage

Based on the wild true story of an Army veteran and struggling father who earned the nickname “Roofman” by robbing McDonald’s restaurants after cutting holes in their roofs.

(Paramount Pictures)

Channing Tatum stars as the titular character in Roofman, a new movie from director Derek Cianfrance based on the unbelievable true story of Jeffrey Manchester that just dropped its final trailer.

Tatum portrays Manchester, an Army veteran and struggling father who earned the nickname “Roofman” by robbing McDonald’s restaurants after cutting holes in their roofs. The crime spree took a dramatic turn after Manchester escaped from prison, leading him to secretly live inside a Toys “R” Us store for six months, where he survived undetected while planning his next moves.

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst star in Roofman (Paramount Pictures)

The comedic thriller sees Manchester’s carefully constructed double life threatened when he falls for Leigh, an alluring divorced mom played by Kirsten Dunst. As their relationship deepens, a game of cat and mouse intensifies, drawing Manchester’s past closer to his present. The ensemble cast also includes Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang. The film is set for release in theaters on October 10. Watch the final trailer below.